Reshaping of Assin North roads not for by-election, project began in 2020 – NPP Chair

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) Constituency Chairman for Assin North in the Central Region, Ben Effah, has dismissed claims that the government has hurriedly started constructing roads in the area to win votes in the upcoming by-election.



Assin North constituency has, in the past few days, witnessed the deployment of over 15 road construction machines in various communities busily constructing roads.



The machines are said to have been sent to the constituency soon after the court annulled the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for the area, which has necessitated a by-election.



Some residents have slammed the government as they believe the move is intended to get them to vote for the governing party during the upcoming by-election.



But speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Friday, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Assin North, Ben Effah, insisted that the roads being constructed started as far back as 2020 before the general election.



“It is an ongoing project; there’s no road in Assin North being constructed because of the by-election. The construction machines have been on the roads since 2020, only that the contractor sometimes leaves the site and returns to continue the work only when he’s received some funds. The gutters have already been done and the roads filled; we don’t use two weeks to construct gutters on such long kilometres of road.”



“The ongoing development in Assin North dates way back; nothing new is being done. Machines have been on Assin Bereku roads for a long time. It is normal for such projects to be done; nothing extraordinary is being done. The speed at which the project is moving is commendable. So I urge the public to disregard claims that these roads are being constructed to win votes in the upcoming by-election,” Chairman Ben Effah added.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has fixed 27th June 2023 to hold the Assin North by-election.