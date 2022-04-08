Reshape our roads and secure 100 percent votes - Tain Chiefs tell government

Regional News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: K Peprah

The Nsawkaw Traditional Council in the Tain District of the Bono Region has assured the NPP government of 100 percent votes, in Election 2024, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put the deplorable conditions of road networks in the area in good shape.



According to the chiefs the Nsawkaw-Seikwa, Badu-Adamu and Badu-Sunyani stretches as well as the 10-kilometer access roads in the Nsawkaw Township required urgent rehabilitation works to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.



They claimed successive National Democratic Congress (NDC) administrations promised but failed to reshape the roads, and appealed to the government to prioritize and reshape the roads which were dear to the hearts of the people.



Nana Anor Korang Sarpong Kuman Kumah II, the Kyidomhene of the NsawKaw Traditional Area gave the assurance on behalf of the chiefs when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister paid a courtesy on the traditional council as part of her two-day visits to the Tain and Banda districts and the Wenchi Municipality of the region.



Accompanied by key staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, the Regional Minister was in the areas to interact with the people, and identify and help tackle the teething development challenges and immediate needs of the local communities.



Nana Kumah II said though the traditional area had benefited from some development projects under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, there still some development challenges which ought to be addressed to make life comfortable for the people.



He regretted that Badu Police Post Station constructed years ago had not been opened because of a lack of water and electricity, saying the Badu Senior High School (SHS) also needed teacher’s quarters.



The government ought to adopt the Debedi SHS established by the community, provide teaching and learning materials so as to create a conducive environment for effective academic work, he said, explaining that the Debedi community could no longer shoulder the financial stress of running the community school.



Nana Kumah II said the construction work of the Nasana Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) had been abandoned and left in the bush because of a lack of funding and appealed to the government to complete the project for use.



The Nsawkaw State SHS also requires urgent infrastructure development, including dormitories and classroom blocks to well position the school to admit more students.



Responding, Mad Owusu-Banahene promised to ensure that the Tain District Assembly tackle some of the immediate needs of the local communities, and asked the chiefs to remain calm, saying development remained a process.



She said the chiefs and queens remained the embodiment of the people and the government would continue to engage them in identifying and addressing the developmental needs of the people.



Mad Owusu-Banahene implored the chiefs and people to support the implementation of the government’s social interventions policies and programmes geared toward wealth creation and poverty reduction.



She said the government was concerned and was working hard to address national challenges, saying the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) had had a huge toll on the global and national economy.



The Regional Minister said taxation remained the surest way for the government to mobilize the required resources needed for development and asked the people to pay their taxes and rates.



“If we fail to pay our taxes and rates, then we are not doing the nation well”, Mad Owusu-Banahene said and asked the people to accept and support the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) wholeheartedly.



The Regional Minister commended the chiefs and people of the Debedi Community for their self-help initiative and called on other communities in the area to emulate saying communities that initiate self-help development always attracted the attention and support of the government and its development partners.