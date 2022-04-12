Resettling Apiate vicitms expedited due to rains - Deputy Minister

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The deputy minister for lands and natural resources Benito Owusu Bio has assured that resettling of victims of the Apiate explosion is still being worked on despite the rains.



He disclosed that though the ministry had anticipated the rains, the recent downpour had presented a challenge to residents who are currently living in tents.



While registering his displeasure on the matter, Mr Owusu Bio revealed that over forty (40) buildings owned by FGR are being refurbished and roofed, so that the victims of the explosion can be resettled by 1st May, 2022



A statement signed by the minister read “the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team notes how heavy rainfall has brought additional difficulties to affected citizens sheltering in tents. On behalf of government and the ministry, I wish to register my deepest concerns about this situation.”



“The people of Appiatse have demonstrated admirable resilience so far as we work with them to rebuild their township. The impact of the heavy downpour, however, is an additional challenge and we wish to encourage them to take heart.”



The statement went on to add that “the Reconstruction Implementation Team anticipated that rainfall begining in the March-April period will make remaining in tents untenable. That is why we have been working around the clock to provide temporary accommodation at Odumase since February.”



“Over 40 buildings owned by FGR are being refurbished and roofed, so we can resettle the victims of the explosion by 1st May, 2022. Funding has already been allocated for this work and it’s proceeding earnestly.”



It ended “meanwhile, working with NADMO, immediate interventions like replacement of destroyed tents and provision of warmers are being organized urgently.”



“Members of the Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Coordinating Council are on hand to receive specific concerns and these will be addressed speedily as we have always done.”