Research and produce lasting solutions for illegal mining – Chief tells KNUST faculty

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief of Asakyire, Nana Osei Mensah Bonsu, has charged the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources (FRNR) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to research into illegal mining and help proffer lasting solutions to the menace.



According to the chief, the Faculty has impacted Ghana with the training of over 6,000 graduates and post-graduate natural resource managers who are playing various roles in Forestry, Wildlife, Fisheries and water resource management globally since its establishment.



The Asakyire Chief’s request comes after the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, called for collective effort in the fight against illegal mining popularly termed galamsey.



The Minister stressed that the galamsey fight must be a national one devoid of partisan politics.



“We cannot come to grips with these issues if they continue to be politicized and exploited by political parties for their personal gains. It cannot be right in the face of all of these challenges for opposition party leaders to say, if you vote us into power, we will release all jailed illegal miners and allow you to mine.



“Likewise, it cannot be right if ruling party leaders put their political or economic fortunes ahead of this fight. This fight must be above partisan politics. It must be a national fight and it requires our collective efforts to win this noble struggle of ours”, said Mr Jinapor.



In response to the minister, Nana Osei Mensah Bonsu suggested that “the Honourable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has presented all the challenges…this is an anniversary of a Teaching and Research Faculty…so the ball is in your court. You have to do research, come out with your findings and solutions to the problems that the minister has elaborated.”



While declaring his belief in FRNR, the chief added that “they should work towards that and come out with findings, and some advice to the government on those challenges. It is everybody’s business so we should take that, work towards it and as a faculty, we should come out with the best.”



Nana Osei Mensah Bonsu was speaking at the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources’ 40th Anniversary celebration at KNUST on the theme “FRNR 40 Years of Training Natural Resource Managers: A New age For A New Focus”.



The Chief of Asakyire, who represented the Asantehene, in his opening remarks as Chairperson for the function, also stated that “the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources’ 40th anniversary is a commemoration of outstanding contribution to the development of intellectual minds on critical issues of our time.”



He opined that natural resource management is a key issue for the University and the country adding that “in solving global climate issues, our natural resources such as the forests and waterbodies play a vital role in the preservation of the ecosystem and biodiversity.”



While encouraging natural resource managers to give their best in ensuring the judicious management of the country’s resources, the Chief called on the government to provide the enabling environment for them to be able to deliver on the conservation and sustainable management of our natural resources.