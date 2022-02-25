Rescue Ghanaians in Ukraine same way you evacuated MPs for E-Levy voting - Said Sinare to Nana Addo

Politics of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

The opposition National Democratic Congress's National Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, has challenged President Nana Addo's government to react swiftly to repatriate Ghanaian students and nationals stranded in Ukraine as a result of the country's geopolitical conflict with Russia.



In a Facebook post on February 24, the NDC stalwart, Alhaji Said Sinare emphasised that while other countries are evacuating their citizens, Ghana must not fall behind.



He challenged the government to put out the same effort he put forth in obtaining a private plane for Adwoa Sarfo, Kennedy Agyapong, and the road minister to come and vote on the E-Levy to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine.



The country will not forgive the NPP government if its negligence and incompetence resulted in the death of any Ghanaian in Ukraine, according to the statement.



As tensions rise, Ghanaian citizens and students in Ukraine have appealed to the Ghanaian government to come to their rescue and evacuate them from war-torn countries.



They made their petition through the ministry of foreign affairs, revealing that they are currently living in terror as tensions in the country escalate.



Ukraine-based Ghanaian populace has already expressed their displeasure and surprise at the government of Ghana's silence on the dreadful conditions they are currently experiencing as the tenacity continues to rise.



Meanwhile, Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a Ghanaian medical practitioner in Ukraine, asked on Accra's Starr FM if the Ghanaian government had heard anything about the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.