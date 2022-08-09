Rescind your decision to have students sign an undertaking or we’ll be forced to pursue other options - NUGS to GLC

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has asked the General Legal Council to open up legal education in Ghana to allow more individuals to apply to pursue the professional law course.



President of NUGS Dennis Appiah-Larbi says they will resist any attempt by the General Legal Council to force students the sign an undertaking before writing the Law School entrance examination.



Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo observed that the said directive is unreasonable because it infringes on the rights of the students.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the directive also fails to promote transparency in the processes of admissions into the Law School and leaves room for corruption and abuse of power.



He stressed that NUGS would use all available means to compel the General Legal Council to rescind the decision and acknowledge the need to expand legal education in Ghana.



He described the move as unconscionable and one that violates the rule of law and natural justice.



He added that the GLC is behaving in a manner that affirms that they try to find ways to prevent potential students from pursuing the professional law course.



He said the undertaking designed by the GLC cannot supersede the powers of the constitution of the republic.