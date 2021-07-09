Rescind your decision and make your appearance - Nana Akomea to family of Kaaka

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• Nana Akomea has been speaking on the decision by the family of Macho Kaaka not to testify



• He explained that he understands their pain and it is the reason the committee has been set up



• He urged them to rescind their decision and help the commission instead



Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, has made a passionate appeal to the family of the slain Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, to rescind their decision to not appear before the Commission of Inquiry investigating the disturbances that happened in Ejura.



The family of the late social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, notified the Interior Minister of their decision not to honor an invitation to appear before the three-member committee of inquiry.



In a statement issued on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the family said that after monitoring the sittings of the committee for the past three days, it does not have confidence in its ability to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the murder of their relative.



“We, the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, regret to formally notify you of our decision to not participate in the ongoing public inquisition, which is purportedly concerned with the “circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.



“Our regret with the decision to not establish this inquiry using the powers provided for under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution. We are concerned that the failure to institute a proper Commission of Inquiry under Article 278, means that this Committee of inquiry does not have the powers, rights, and privileges of the High Court or a Justice of the High Court at a trial. As such, the Committee has no power to (a) enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath,” the statement said.



But, Nana Akomea thinks otherwise.



He explained that admittedly, he knows they are in pain from losing their family member, but he does not agree that they decide to hold back when perhaps, the information they share with the Commission would go a long way at arriving at the conclusion on this matter.



"If they are listening, we will urge them to rescind their decision. They lost a valuable member of the family so naturally they are traumatized, and they are emotional, the country stands in solidarity with them especially in getting to the truth of why their family member was killed, finding the perpetrators, and ensuring justice, the whole country stands with the family in this aim. And this committee's work is the first step in achieving that aim, identifying in an organized manner, what led to the killing of their family member and who possibly could be behind that death," Nana Akomea said.



"So, whatever misgivings they may have unless there is another alternative in unraveling the circumstances behind the death of their family member, I think they should go and appear before the committee especially if they have useful information that will lead to the unraveling of the circumstances," he urged.



