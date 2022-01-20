Repost Bagbin’s military guards – Forum of Former MPs to Gov’t

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: starr.com.gh

The Forum for Former Members of Parliament (MPs) has called on the government to repost the withdrawn military guards with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



“The forum therefore calls on the Minister of Defense, the Minister for National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces to as a matter of urgency look into the possible regularization of the reposting of the withdrawn officers to augment the security apparatus of the number three gentleman of the land,” President of the Forum, David Apasera demanded in a statement.



He continued “It is the belief of the Forum that the action of the Military High Command is ill-timed particularly following feuding in Parliament between the Majority and Minority on budgetary issues which seems to point to bad blood between the Legislature and Executive.”



Mr. David Apasera said the pathway in Parliament should now be consensus building so as to achieve peace and harmony.



“The Forum believes and prays that it be a caution that henceforth, in the interest of the nation, any communication from any quarters whatsoever that seeks to blame, slight or score political points should be avoided,” he added.



The Forum also called on interested parties to exercise restraint and calm passions adding that “the Forum wishes to use the occasion to call on all and sundry to place the survival, well-being and prosperity of our dear nation paramount above all others interest.”



Background



The Ghana Armed Forces has withdrawn military personnel attached to the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his protection.



A letter from the Ghana Armed Forces addressed to the Speaker said the officers were deployed without proper procedure.



The letter further noted the deployment will be regularized after their withdrawal. It however did not indicate timelines for the redeployment.



However, the soldiers have been with the Speaker since January 2021 when he assumed office.



Meanwhile, the Speaker in reaction to the move said: “The office of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has taken note of the withdrawal of four military officers posted to assist in the protection of the Speaker. The attempt to strip the Speaker off security protection is untenable.



“In a country that takes pride in its democratic institutions and processes, the decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to the Speaker detracts from the political gains that Ghana has made, and is a bad precedent.”