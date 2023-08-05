Reports that we’re rationing anti-retroviral drugs are false – Ghana AIDS Commission

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission has denied accusations that anti-retroviral drugs are being rationed due to a shortage.



Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, who rejected the reports, stated that they have adequate supplies to service those infected with the virus until next year.



He stated that there was no rationing during an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.



“There is no rationing.” We have enough anti-retroviral medications to treat the whole HIV population. We have enough medications to last a long time. At the very least, we have enough to last until the end of the year and even into the following year.



We had rationing in past years. That, however, was not the case. We saw this because over 350,000 people had the infection and were dependent on medications. But this is no longer the case. We have enough for a while.”



He was quick to add that our donor partners who support us with drugs can only provide 125,000 positive people with the drugs, so Ghana would have to find the money for the 250,000 and more people living with the virus.



He told the host Kwabena Agyapomg that the commission would help mobilise resources to buy more retroviral drugs.



He stated that from next year, we will need to find alternative sources of funding to ensure that we have enough medications to distribute.



Dr. Atuahene said that if we do not receive the required number of pharmaceuticals, we would face issues and the possibility of rationing, but there is currently no rationing in place.



“If we don’t have enough by next year, we may have to consider rationing.” But, for the time being, we do not have rationing. Those who rely on narcotics would perish without them, which we must prevent.”