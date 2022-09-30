Reports that soldiers provide security for illegal miners are untrue – Ghana Armed Forces

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

The Ghana Armed Forces (GFA) has refuted news reports that its officers provide security for groups and individuals engaging in illegal small-scale mining ('galamsey').



The GFA, while reacting to audio-visuals published in the media, said that the person captured in the videos were not military men.



According to the military, investigations conducted into some of the allegations showed that the persons who were captured in military apparel were private security officers who had been contracted to protect legal small-scale mining firms.



"GAF wishes to state categorically that there are no military personnel deployed for such activities and no soldier is providing security for any mining company in any forest reserve in any part of the country.



"GAF further wishes to disclose that following reports of the presence of some security persons in uniform within the Aprampramah Forest and Kobro Forest Reserve stretch in Amansie Central, a patrol team from 4 Infantry Battalion and the Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi conducted an operation in the general area on 28 September 2022.



"The military patrol team picked up some individuals dressed in US military-pattern camouflage uniforms working for a private security firm, which has been contracted by a registered small-scale mining company named 'Elvis and Co Mining Ltd'. These private security guards should not be misconstrued as GAF personnel because their camouflage pattern uniforms are even totally distinct from GAF," parts of a statement issued by the GFA read.



Also, the military said it does not condone its officers engaging in illegal and unauthorised activities, especially galamsey.



It added that it remains committed to the fight against illegal mining and will not engage in activities that will derail the country's progress in the fight against the menace.



