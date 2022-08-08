Reports of some ‘brukina’ drinks containing cancer-causing substances, have scared us – Elmina residents

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The research conducted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the University of Ghana which found that some samples of ‘brukina’ and the millet and dairy milk used to prepare it, contain unacceptable levels of aflatoxins that can cause cancer after continuous intake, has led some residents at Elmina Zongo in fear.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Eric Annan, some residents said they are heavy consumers of ‘brukina’, and the research has left them in fear.



"We are confused and scared because of the research work. My mother buys the ‘brukina’ every day and stores it in the fridge but since the research was released, she has stopped purchasing it. Even if we considered drinking it again, it would be like it used to,” a resident said.



Another said "my sister drinks ‘brukina’ every day. Without it, she would not be herself. But since the research was released, she has stopped drinking it”.



"We’ve been drinking ‘brukina’ for years, so it is surprising that the research made these findings. I am someone who consumes sit a lot. When I am hungry, I buy ‘brukina’ and combine it with bread, and I would be okay,” a male resident said.



One other resident said,” this would be problematic. We will continue to drink, but I will reduce the number of bottles I consume daily. Ir would disturb people a lot. Ir could collapse businesses”.



About the study



The research was published in the Ghana Medical Journal.



Aflatoxins are a group of highly toxic substances produced by a fungus known as Aspergillus.



The study sought to investigate levels of aflatoxin in ‘brukina’.



For the study, ‘brukina’ samples were purchased from ‘brukina’ producers monthly over a period of 7 months.



Twenty-one samples were collected from each site, Nima and Ashaiman in Accra, to be tested.



After testing, the scientists found that 1 sample from Ashaiman and 2 from Nima had high levels of aflatoxin (AFB1) above the acceptable limit.



Twelve (12) dairy milk samples from Ashaiman and 10 from Nima had levels of aflatoxin (AFM1) above the acceptable limit.



Some of the ‘brukina’ samples tested were contaminated with aflatoxin and all doses of aflatoxins have a cumulative effect on the risk of cancer.



Similarly, aflatoxins (AFB1) were found in 2 millet samples from Ashaiman and 6 from Nima.