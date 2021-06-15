Reports of procuring another Sputnik V vaccine at US$26 false – Govt

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has denied contracting another supplier, SL Global Limited to purchase five million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine at $26 per dose.



“The Ministry, hereby, informs the general public that the reports that the Government will further procure vaccines at US$26 are untrue,” a Press Statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday said.



This follows media reports of a purported contract between the Ministry and a Ghanaian-owned company serving as the intermediate in the purchase of some 5 million SPUTNIK V vaccine at $26 per dose.



However, the MoH in its statement said there is no such pending agreement since “No orders have been made, and no such letters of credit have also been issued to date” regarding the said contract.



“The agreement between Ministry of Health and SL Global was priced at USS18.5 after final negotiations on 14 April 2021.



“This was to become effective on condition that Ghana orders per the delivery schedule and Letters of Credit issued to underwrite the transactions.”



Nonetheless, the ministry is hopeful that the intermediary option to secure more vaccines is the way to go in the midst of global supply shortages.



“It must be noted that in the midst of global supply shortages, and the inability of diplomatic channels to yield results to date, the Ministry considers this a viable option to protect the Ghanaian population.



“Government will continue to work diligently to ensure that adequate vaccines are procured despite the supply constraint to protect the nation,” the statement concluded.