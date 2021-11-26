Reports of food shortage in SHSs to be probed

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku Mensah, has debunked claims of food shortage in some Senior High Schools (SHSs), particularly in the Ashanti Region.



On Tuesday, November 23, some students granted media interview to complain about the quality of meals in their schools.



“For two months now we have been eating porridge without bread and we are pleading with government to come to our aid,” a student told an Akoma FM reporter.



Reacting to the issue, however, Mr Opoku Mensah said the claim can’t be true.



“Under the Free Senior High School Programme, students enjoy quality meal, no school has skipped the 3 meals per day,” he said.



He, however, stated that the claims by the students will be investigated in order to deal with the matter.



Some headmaster had corroborated the claims by the students but feared being victimised.



“The situation is appalling and we can’t complain because once you stand out to complain, you will be victimized,” a headmaster said on anonymity. “So, we are just managing the situation.”