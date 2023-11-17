Reports of Ken Agyapong snubbing fellow NPP MPs inaccurate - Kumawu MP explains

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, has refuted claims of being snubbed by Ken Agyapong during the 2024 Budget Presentation in Parliament.



According to Mr. Anim, there was no intentional disregard from Ken Agyapong; rather, Ken was engrossed in a conversation with Sefwi-Akontombra MP during a brief break before the budget reading.



Mr. Anim clarified that, at the time, he and the MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko, approached Ken Agyapong to exchange greetings.



However, Ken was already engaged in a discussion with Hon. Alex Tetteh, and due to the ongoing conversation, he did not notice their presence.



During the conversation, Akwasi Boateng joined, intending to greet Ken. However, Ken’s attention was focused on the ongoing discussion, and as a result, Akwasi Boateng couldn’t extend his greetings.



Mr. Anim emphasized that the situation was not a deliberate snub by Ken Agyapong but rather a coincidental moment amid the hustle and bustle of parliamentary proceedings.



The incident, captured by cameras, had sparked speculation of tension within the majority caucus, especially as Ken Agyapong appeared visibly irritated and declined handshakes from some colleagues, including Akwasi Boateng.



Political observers had linked the incident to earlier accusations by Ken Agyapong, who, ahead of the party’s presidential primary, accused some members, including MPs, of mudslinging. Ken



had expressed displeasure with the support given to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as the establishment candidate.



However, Mr. Anim in an interview clarified that Ken Agyapong’s frustration was directed at issues related to the recent parliamentary primaries and not a deliberate act of ignoring his fellow MP.



He insisted that it was a regular exchange of conversation and not indicative of any intentional disregard.



