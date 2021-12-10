Reports about my arrest full of incorrect statements, speculations – Stephan Amoah

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Nyiaeso Stephen Amoah has said that reports about his arrest for an alleged road traffic offence are full of speculations.



First, the former CEO of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), said he was unaware of the court proceedings against hence his inability to appear in court.



Secondly, he said, he was not given charge sheets by the prosecutors.



He was arraigned on Thursday December 9 after his arrest on Wednesday December 8.



The Police indicated in a statement that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker presented himself to court today Thursday December 9 after failing to show up on Wednesday.



“The Police this morning, Thursday, December 9, 2021, put before the La Magistrate Court, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah when he presented himself to the Police after failing to appear in court yesterday, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in which a warrant was issued for his arrest.



Speaker exclusively to TV3’s George Kwening on Thursday December 9, he said “I was in court and they have adjourned it to January 20.“I think although what is in the public domain there are also many pieces of incorrect statements and speculations. My major concern was the bench warrant, that played a central role, very critical role.



“All over the world , it is there that I don’t go to court and they have issued bench warrant but I had no idea , I really didn’t know there was court proceedings because I had not been notified. I had not been given any charge sheet, my charge sheet was given to me today. How could you issue bench warrant based on misconception that I decide not to go to court?



“Then the next day you give me charge sheet, so based on what ? Thank God that the prosecutor, the Police themselves came to court today to tell the court that there was miscommunication. Because of that they had actually prayed for the warrant to be quashed . Surprisingly, that one nobody will say anything about it.



“I was never told , I respect the court , it is really a court of competent jurisdiction , it is an August court and so there was no way I could disrespect the court and disrespect the state.



“So it tells you that if somebody had not been invited to court , somebody had not been informed to go the court and a bench warrant could issued and made known to the whole country and now my name and my car number is all over.”



