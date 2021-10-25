Report to your designated screening centre – Immigration Service to applicants

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Thousands of SHS and HND graduates have amassed the El Wak Sports Stadium



• Some applicants are yet to receive messages in order to report to their Screening Centre



• The Ghana Immigration Service has set various venues across the country



The Ghana Immigration Service has urged applicants seeking to apply for recruitment in the service to do so at their designated screening centre in the regions they selected.



This comes after the service in a statement to GhanaWeb noted that some applicants despite being selected at the online stage of the application process have not received messages for the Body Selection and Document Authentication Stage of the process.



“All such persons are entreated to report to the designated Screening Centre in the Region they selected between Monday, October 25, 2021, to Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6am with their confirmation slip and original copies of all certificates (birth and education),” the statement noted.



Beginning Monday, October 25, 2021 thousands of Senior High School (SHS) and Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



These potential recruits are to present their certified documents in order to stand the chance of being enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service.



It is understood that another venue for potential recruits has been set up at the University of Ghana-Legon to decongest the process.



See the list below:



