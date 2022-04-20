Report recalcitrant drivers, U/W Akim District Police urges passengers

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Upper West Akim District Police Command has urged passengers to report recalcitrant drivers to the police if they persist in their irresponsible behaviour.



The command had also charged drivers, motor riders and others who operate in the area to avoid excessive speeding on the road to avoid the rampant motor accidents that have claimed many innocent lives.



Chief Inspector Rosina N. Nartey, of the District Police Command, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the District Police Headquarters in Adieso.



She said drivers and motor riders must resolve to adopt positive road safety culture to help win the fight against road fatalities and injuries.



According to Chief Inspector Nartey, excessive and aggressive speeding were the main cause of road traffic fatalities and urged drivers to stay focused behind the wheels to help reduce motor accidents.



“Remember that life is precious and strictly adhere to all the road traffic and transport safety regulations to help reduce traffic crashes and injuries on our roads”.



Chief Inspector Nartey further urged pedestrians to be alert while using the road as their contribution in the fight against the numerous carnages on the road.



She urged all motorist and road users to exercise caution, adding that fatal-free road system was not the responsibility of one person, but collective obligation of all.



“Our men are on the ground to enforce directives and to ensure that drivers comply with the road traffic and transport safety as well as to protect lives and property", she assured.



The police will also continue to apprehend reckless drivers, motor riders, and arraign them before the courts to face the law, Chief Inspector Nartey warned.