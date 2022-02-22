Report perpetrators of gender based violence - Victims urged

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

A non-governmental agency, Reproductive Needs & Fitness Foundation, RENEF has asked every victim of abuse or gender-based violence to report to the appropriate authorities to help minimize the menace which is on the rise.



The Foundation also launched a project dubbed ‘Beyond16DaysofActivism’ in Sunyani, the regional capital of Bono to help create awareness and also seek to support victims in such situations by offering them the needed support to help them out of the situation.



RENEF believes the 16 days used to educate the public about Gender-Based Violence isn’t enough hence the need to go beyond the 16 days of activism to help minimize the rise in cases of abuse, especially within the Bono Region.



The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene who was the special guest of honor told parents who discourage their wards from reporting perpetrators of gender-based violence by threatening or even punishment to desist from such act.



She further entreated them to get help from the appropriate authorities for their wards to help them in the development.



“Gender-Based Violence is not something the government can only fight and I commend RENEF Foundation for initiating such an important project to curb this social endangerment.”



The Regional Minister urged RENEF Foundation to collaborate with the needed institutions and the fight to make this fight a success.



Co-Founder of RENEF foundation and a public health Nurse, Mrs. Abigail Antwi-Baafi told the gathering what informed the NGO’s decision to focus on Gender-Based violence was the increase in cases in the Sunyani municipality and based on research they found out that gender-base violence is a national setback.



She said they have talked to some of the victims of gender-based violence and have documented them in TV Episodes Which will be aired on Onua TV very soon. Mrs. Antwi-Baafi entreated victims of abuse to report to the various institutions because that’s the surest way to help them come out from such a situation and also help reduce the menace.



Mrs. Antwi-Baafi said a walk was organized in March, 2022 to create awareness as well as a musical show to help raise funds for the project they have started. She entreated everyone in the municipality to come out and support this project, Beyond16DaysOfActivism. ‘We have an official song titled Report Abuse by RENEF which is available on all social media and digital platforms’ She said.



The Launch brought together various stakeholders like the Criminal Investigation Department Of The Ghana Police, Social Welfare, Health Directorate, Educational Directorate and heads of institutions who play a part in ensuring that gender-based violence is minimized to find a lasting solution to this pandemic which is destroying a lot of lives silently.