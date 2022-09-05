Report on security measures at Accra Zoo - Deputy Lands Minister to Forestry Commission

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, has ordered a thorough report on the present security measures at the Accra Zoo.



He directed the Forestry Commission to erect a "high fence wall" to deter intruders.



The Deputy Minister issued these directives during a visit to the zoo on Thursday with Board Members of the Forestry Commission, following the recent incident last Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in which an intruder was attacked and injured by a lion at the zoo.



He refuted the misinformation circulating about the lions' escape from the zoo.

Mr Owusu-Bio assured that the lion, lioness and 2 cubs are secured in their enclosure.



The Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission in charge of the Wildlife Division, Mr Musah Iddrisu, explained several initiatives being implemented to give the zoo a face-lift.



He mentioned full-scale electricity, camera traps at strategic points, three main gates, a security post housing three permanent staff and a patrol team for the entire Achimota forest reserve as some of the measures initiated.



He added, however, that the Commission would regularly train zoo staff on best practices in the management zoos.



Mr. Iddrisu disclosed that plans were in place to provide uniforms for staff and visitor tags for easy identification.



In a remark, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, Francis Manu Adabor, said the time has come for the Forestry Commission to market the Achimota zoo like that of Suncity in South Africa.



The Accra Zoo is currently closed following the incident while the Police is investigating the matter.