Report of LGBTQ+ recruitment in SHS must be probed - Lydia Forson

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ola Girls SHS school head in June said some LGBTQ+ persons have infiltrated the school



• This was raised by MP Sam Nartey George to back a debate on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation



• For actress Lydia Forson, the claims must be probed as a case of sexual exploitation of minors



Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, despite her stance on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy has called for a probe into reports that some girls in Senior High Schools were being recruited into the same-sex community.



According to her, any advocacy targeting these students will amount to sexual exploitation of these girls, hence the need for an urgent probe.



She was responding on Twitter over the weekend to a statement by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, who said on Joy FM's News File program that students in Ola Girls SHS were being recruited by activists.



"If this is really true shouldn’t it be investigated with culprits brought to order for sexual exploitation of minors? How can something so serious be said and no one is alarmed?" she tweeted.



The Ola Girls revelation



In late June 2021, authorities of the all-girls facility, Ola Girls Senior High School at Ho in the Volta region, confirmed that its student population had been infiltrated by some elements of the LGBTQ+ community.



During a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, headmistress Regina Coffie, explained that they had identified persons who have been using their students as proxies to win others into their community, a report by myjoyonline.com said.



She added that they were also able to retrieve some rainbow-coloured scarfs and other paraphernalia believed to be linked to the gay community.



“There is one in the final year who was exposed to someone working with the Army in Takoradi. The person is a lesbian, we have big people who are out there looking for girls.



“We got this information through juniors who were bold enough so, at the Guidance and Counselling Department, we are doing a lot,” she explained.



“They also try to lure others so what I am saying is, even when they complete and come back home, or even if they are in school and come back on holiday, please keep your eyes on them,” she advised.