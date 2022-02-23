Report if cloudy water flowing exceeds 15 seconds − GWCL

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has advised the general public to report at its district offices across the country if bleached water flows through their taps for more than 15 seconds.



The Public Relations Officer of the company, Stanley Martey who made this public announcement, said repair works often spatter mud on pipelines which slip through the lines and render the water unwholesome for drinking.



As a result, the lines are flashed to ensure that the mud and other sediments are removed. The process however, requires the use of disinfectants or chemicals which render the water cloudy.



This, he said, would pass out when the tap is turned on for maximum 15 seconds, beyond which there is likely to be a problem.



“You would observe that we cut supply for about six hours or a day. When the water begins to flow and you turn on the tap, you would realise that for five to six seconds, some dirt pass out. After, you see cloudy water which clears in about three or four seconds…That’s the flashing…So when you see that allow the water to flow for about 15 seconds and the rest is clean drinking water” he said.



“If it goes beyond 15 seconds to five minutes into an hour, it only means that there is a problem in the area” he added.



Mr. Martey therefore indicated that his outfit would readily receive the complaints coupled with samples of the bleached water and attend to the needs of the consumers.



“We will do the analysis, move down to the area, isolate it and identify the problem for rectification,” he assured.



His directive to the public follows videos sighted by Angel News in which a consumer’s tap was flowing with water appearing bluish to which the company denied having anything to do with.