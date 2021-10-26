Report criminal elements in your midst - Kintampo North MCE to Fulani community

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Mr Isaac Ameyaw Baffoe, has urged members of the Fulani community in the country to report criminal elements in their midst to the police to help to curb crime.



Mr Baffoe made the disclosure on Friday at the maiden National Conference of the Association of Fulani Community in Ghana at Kintampo in the Bono East region.



The conference was held to have a national dialogue on redeeming the lost image of the Fulani tribe and also to swear-in regional executives of the association across the 16 regions.



Mr Baffoe said Fulanis were peace-loving people, industrious, respectful and had been contributing their part to national development, stressing that the bad nuts among them had dented their reputation in society.



“Supporting the law enforcement agencies to deal with recalcitrant persons among you, will help you restore your lost glory in the country especially the Bono East Region,” he noted.



The MCE expressed worry about the frequent involvement of Fulanis in criminal activities such as robberies, rape cases, kidnapping and destruction of farmlands by cattle and other social vices in the country.



He entreated members of the Fulani communities to be vigilant and monitor the activities of their families, and friends in order to identify wrongdoings in the country for peace and socio-cultural development.



Mr Baffoe noted that crime combating was a shared responsibility that needed an active contribution by all and sundry, adding that “where there is peace and stability, the development will spread around”.



The General Secretary of the National Association of Fulani community, Mr Yakubu Musah Barry, implored the media to report activities of criminals by their individual names rather than attaching the name of the tribe to crimes.



Mr Musah Barry thanked the MCE of Kintampo North, the media, security agencies and other stakeholders for contributing their quota to the peace and development of the Bono East Region.



The National Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the association, Mr Issah Adams, said his outfit would liaise with the media, police and the task force of the association to flush out criminals among them.