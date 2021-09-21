'Report cases of domestic violence' - Youth urged

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

Chief Inspector Michael Yao Azaglo, Golokwati Station Officer of the Ghana Police Service, has encouraged the youth to report cases of domestic violence.



He said when such cases were reported to the police, it helped to address them timely.



Chief Inspector Azaglo said most youth witnessed cases of domestic violence and needed the encouragement to report to the appropriate authorities such as the police for them to be resolved.



The Chief Inspector speaking during a Youth Advisory Board Training Workshop held at the St. Francis College of Education in Hohoe, said children who witnessed such cases were affected psychologically and physically and it makes it difficult for them to concentrate in school with such incidents in mind.



He said when these cases get reported, it does not mean that such parents would be sent to jail but rather, given the necessary advice which would keep the children safe.



Chief Inspector Azaglo advised the youth not to engage in drug abuse because there are many effects of such an act.



He said a lot of children were going mad, unemployed, becoming street children and nuisances because of drug abuse.



The Chief Inspector advised the youth not to abuse drugs since they could face long term implications such as cancer adding that "when we advise them and they take it, it will help them. We are here to assist them".



He was speaking at a workshop organised by Plan International Ghana in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



Mrs Ellen A. Amankwa, NCCE Director, Afadzato South District, urged the participants to become advocates who would provide information and guidance.



She said as advocates, they should be bold, speak and represent the views of others who feel unable to do so.



The Director noted that although the participants were empowered to become advocates, there is the need for them to be humble and obedient in order to "get the heart of elders in the community."



She said issues of teenage pregnancy is becoming a big problem hence the need to educate the participants on adolescence and teenage pregnancy issues.



Twenty girls and eight boys from 14 communities in the Hohoe, Afadzato South and Jasikan Districts benefitted from the workshop.



Mr Alfred Dzikunoo, acting Program Influencing and Impact Area Manager for the Southern Sector, Plan International Ghana, said it was the Organisation's work to reduce challenges children and the youth face in their way of development.



He said the youth were being urged to speak for themselves and tell what their challenges are, since they have the challenges in their various communities and districts.



Mr Dzikunoo said the training would build the capacity of the participants to be able to have the skills of advocacy including communication and leadership for them to become lead advocates in their communities and districts.



He said it was expected that the participants to continue to learn, discuss and interact among themselves with support from their patrons to enable them to be abreast with issues that concerned them as youth.



The Manager said materials including dictionaries would be given to the participants to help them identify their issues, challenges and put them across better.



He said once such challenges were identified, they would be discussed among the lead advocates, while they found ways of presenting them to community leaders to be addressed.