Replace Ofori-Atta with Assibey-Yeboah – Addai-Nimoh tells Akufo-Addo

A former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh has advised Akufo-Addo to replace finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta with former Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah.



According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta has been in the same position for too long and needs to be replaced.



He suggested that Ken Ofori-Atta should be taken to the Ministry of Health or Foreign Ministry.



“A reshuffle of the finance minister would have been ideal but the backstops with the president.



“Of course, I would have reshuffled him to another ministry like Health or Foreign Affairs and replace him with people like Assibey-Yeboah. Assibey-Yeboah is no more an MP and Ofori-Atta is also not an MP,” he said New Day show on TV3 Tuesday September 27.



Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has insisted he is currently impressed with the work of his appointees hence there will not be a reshuffle anytime soon.



He explained that his ministers’ outputs have been considerable and outstanding and that is what he looks out for in his appointees.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” he said.







