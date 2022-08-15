Replace Dr Bawumia with his former boss, Paul Acquah – Edudzi Tamakloe

Politics of Monday, 15 August 2022

A private legal practitioner, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, has asked Akufo-Addo to replace the chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Paul Acquah.



According to him, Paul Acquah, who was the Vice President's boss, will do a better job of salvaging the ailing economy in the country that Dr. Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta created.



Speaking on TV3's Big Issue, he said the things that were criticised under the erstwhile Mahama administration have been multiplied under this government.



"The poster boys of this mess are Ken Ofori-Atta and Bawumia.



"The very thing Bawumia criticised the NDC for, they are doing worse; in fact, they have done a lot of terrible things. On the NPP stock, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta are not the best; we have the former BoG Governor Paul Acquah," Godwin Edudzi said on the show.



Meanwhile, the government is blaming the current downgrades of the country's credit rating on delays in the passage of its fiscal policies at the beginning of the year.



According to Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, government's inability to pass major tax policies like the E-Levy has led to the country's poor state of investor confidence.



"…because, clearly, if a major revenue measure like the e-levy we were having problems with its passage, then clearly it in a way undermines your budget," she said.



