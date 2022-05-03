Repeal of E-Levy: Trust Mahama to deliver on his promise - Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama promises to repeal E-Levy



Mahama is not like deceptive Akufo-Addo, Ablakwa



Ghanaians are yearning for leadership of truth, Ablakwa



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked Ghanaians to trust the former president, John Dramani Mahama, on his promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) should he win the 2024 elections.



According to him, the track record of the former president is something Ghanaians should look at in knowing that this promise will be kept.



“In this country today, everybody knows the group of politicians who say a different set of things when they are in opposition, but when they come to power, they do something totally opposite, totally parallel, totally different to what they promised when they were in opposition.



“They are the people who promised this country taxation to production and they came and imposed more taxes. They are the group of politicians that say they will protect the public purse and they come to power and what you see is profligacy. So, former President Mahama, he is known to be a truthful, honest politician…” he said.



Speaking in a video shared by JoyNews on Twitter, on the sidelines of Ghana At A Crossroads lecture, he said that John Dramani Mahama is a truthful man who has severally said that he doesn’t mind losing votes in an election.



He added that it is the reason Ghanaians should trust the former president.



“Everybody knows President Mahama, he’s a leader who doesn’t even mind – he has said it publicly, that even if it will cost him an election, if he’ll lose some votes just to be truthful, just to be sincere, to be forthright with the Ghanaian people, he doesn’t mind. He always knows that posterity is the best judge.



“And today, Ghanaians are yearning for leadership of truth, leadership of sincerity leadership that is not deceptive and that is what the former president represents, so, you can take him for his word when he says that this E-Levy will be repealed, that is if we do not get justice in the Supreme Court and if our resistance fails, you can be rest assured that as for former President Mahama, he’s not like the deceptive Akufo-Addo,” he said.