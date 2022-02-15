Reorient MTTD Officials to enhance road safety

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: GNA

A road crash, and injury prevention analyst, Mr. Tonny Dickson Afriford, has called on the Police Administration to reorient the personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) to play a pivotal role in enhancing road safety.



He called for periodic sensitization and capacity building of the MTTD personnel to understand the modern trend of traffic management and issues of road safety.



Mr. Afriford gave the advice during a presentation at the Ghana News Agency-Tema and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign.



The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create awareness on the need for road users to be cautious, educate them on their respective responsibilities and sensitize drivers, especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules, and laws.



He said MTTD operations on the road must change, taking into consideration other prevailing circumstances that contributed to road crashes and not only the human factor.



Mr. Afriford urged the MTTD to enforce the road traffic regulations, educate road users and prosecute those that fail to comply with the rules because it was the duty of the MTTD to bring sanity to the roads.



“It is the work of the MTTD to bring sanity on our roads and to prosecute those who fail to abide by the rules,” he stated.



He stated that 2020 and 2021 saw a significant increase in road crashes and called on Ghanaians to be responsible when using the road and also stop calling top officials to bail them out when they breached regulations.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, has called for attitudinal change to reduce accidents.



“We cannot continue to use the road without adhering to road safety regulations, this must stop.”