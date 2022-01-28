Renovations begin on KBTH surgical block

Health News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Renovation works have begun on the six-storey surgical block of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to restore it to decency and advance the delivery of quality care.



Being undertaken with internally generated funds amounting to GH¢500,000, the renovation is expected to be completed within the next three months.



It would see the restoration of all cracks, removal of deteriorated metals and their replacement, painting of the external structure, and the fixing of new mosquito nets on the entire block.



Decking works are also to be done on the first floor of the block to avert perennial flooding in the area whenever it rains.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, at a brief ceremony to hand over work to contractors, said, the move was in line with the vision of the hospital to become a centre of excellence and a medical tourist centre in the sub-region.



“The hospital management believes strongly that the institution should be excellent in every regard and have the right ambiance to instill confidence in patients,” he said.



The CEO noted that a lot of the hospital’s infrastructure was old and needed a facelift, adding “We also need to add some new ones as we are having new technology and new diseases emerging.”



He listed other major ongoing projects at the hospital including “the Urology Centre of Excellence which is being constructed, the psychiatry department undergoing expansion, the fevers unit undergoing a major renovation, the gas plant being established, and the diabetes centre which is also undergoing a major renovation.”



He said the hospital management was also working towards improving the work environment for staff and patients.



“We want to make sure that when we talk about quality healthcare it has got meaning. We are also looking at our internal process to ensure efficiency,” he indicated.



Dr. Ampomah courted the support of the private sector and individuals to set Korle-Bu on a new path of excellence.



Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, chair of the committee tasked to oversee the renovation, said, the project proved the determination of management to rewrite the Korle-Bu story and restore the surgical tower to its glory.



He charged contractors to adopt all needed safety measures in order not to disrupt daily health delivery services at the unit.



Project Manager of Katalon Ghana Limited, Francis Sorkpah thanked the management of the hospital for the contract, promising to deliver quality work at the end of the day.



“We are hoping that by the end of April the project would be handed over to the hospital management,” and we will follow up with routine monitoring for the next six months to ensure everything is intact,” he said.