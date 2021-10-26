Renominated MCE for Ketu North finally confirmed

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: GNA

Anthony Avorgbedor, the renominated MCE for Ketu North, has been given the endorsement needed by the members of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly.



The nominee secured 44 out of the 55 votes cast with no rejected ballot, representing 80 percent.



With this outcome, Mr Avorgbedor would continue his second term as MCE for Ketu North after he was rejected during the first confirmation exercise on October 6.



He was the first retained MCE to be rejected in Volta during the confirmation of the MDCE nominees.



Mr Avorgbedor in his acceptance address, pledged to continue with government projects and programmes to make the area a better place for his people.



He also called for peace and unity among all residents in the area for developmental growth.



The second exercise supervised by the Electoral Commission, was witnessed by Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister.