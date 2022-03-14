Renewed calls for Ghanaians to have routine eye checks to avoid glaucoma

Health News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President of Glaucoma Society of Ghana and Paediatric Ophthalmologist, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Dzifa Bella Ofori –Adjei, says resistance of Glaucoma to treatment, late diagnosis and poor access to quality healthcare, makes Ghana a Glaucoma endemic country.



She said Glaucoma diagnosis in most parts of Africa differ in cause and outcome, a reason, research is ongoing in some Africa countries, including Ghana, to help with new treatment options for the disease.



Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Glaucoma week in Accra, Dr. Ofori Adjei, encouraged persons who are 50 years and above to participate in the research which will significantly improve Glaucoma treatment in Ghana and Africa at large.



“It is well known that Glaucoma in most African populations differ significantly in its course and outcome (prognosis) . It usually has an early onset, high IOP at presentation, more aggressive course, higher resistance to treatment and late diagnosis coupled with poor access to quality care and thus poor prognosis. It is therefore exciting news that research into Glaucoma in African eyes is currently ongoing and Ghana is proud to be part of this historic landmark in Glaucoma care in Africa’’.



The research titled “Eyes of Africa, the genetics of blindness is ongoing in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Malawi. Dr. Ofori-Adjei said it will find genes associated with Glaucoma in Africans for informed diagnosis and treatment options. She said Glaucoma is a silent killer and encouraged the public to screen for Glaucoma once a year.



“This research aims to find genes associated with Glaucoma in Africans different from those found in Caucasians. This will in future help with earlier diagnosis and hopefully newer treatments for patients with Glaucoma”.



She called for concerted efforts at working to reduce Glaucoma induced blindness in Ghana.



Vice President of World Glaucoma Patient Association, Harrison Kofi Abutiate, appealed to Corporate Ghana to support the Association’s sensitization drive. Mr. Abutiate also appealed for the inclusion of more Glaucoma medications onto the NHIS medications list.



“We continue to plead for inclusion of Glaucoma medications in the NHIS drug list. Local manufacture of eye medicines must also be encouraged so that gradually we shall be self-sufficient in locally produced eye medicines”.



Glaucoma is an eye condition that damages the optic nerve, which is vital for good vision. The damage is usually caused by an abnormally high pressure in the eye.



When detected early it can be treated with eye drops, pills and laser surgery among other medical intervention. This year’s Glaucoma week celebration is themed “the world is bright, save your sight”.



Free Eye Screenings are been offered at selected health facilities including; Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Emmanuel Eye Clinic, Lekma Hospital and the Cocoa clinic in Accra.