‘Renewal of minds the only solution to building a better Ghana’ – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said that the only solution to building a better Ghana is renewing of minds.



According to the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy General Secretary, transformation of minds will help build a new generation of Ghanaians who would hold on strongly to the values of Ghana, stressing that “a nation without values is a nation destined for doom”.



He made this observation when he led the commissioning of a corn and cassava mill at Gonteng a suburb of Aburi, a town in the Akuapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Koku Anyidoho (White Shirted) and Teachers, with white marker board in the background

The Headmaster of the School, Mr. Anyidoho, preferred to have “marker boards because the blackboards were eating up too much chalk and making teaching very difficult”.



This challenge together with the lack of mill to process food for dwellers of Gonteng whipped up compassion in the AMI CEO and his outfit to embark on the renovative and construction exercise in a bid to make life somewhat bearable for them.



Mr. Anyidoho thanked the Chief Executive of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, for partnering the AMI to successfully complete the project.







“There is no denying the fact that this is just the beginning of a very long, productive, and lasting relationship between the Atta-Mills Institute and the National Lotteries Authority, as we hold hands in pursuit of a common agenda of, building a Better Ghana.



“A Better Ghana can be built and must be built!” he said.