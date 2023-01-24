Remove unused toll booths from Accra-Tema motorway – GPRTU

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Deputy Communications Director of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Samuel Kofi Amoah, is calling on the Roads and Highway Minister to as a matter of urgency, remove the unused toll booths on the Accra-Tema motorway to saved lives.



According to him, this will create a safe environment for driving on the motorway.



The Deputy Director of Communication of the GPRTU made this call in an interview with Class 91.3 FM.



He argued that the toll booths have become a death-trap on the road.



He stressed that the toll booths have become a worrying cause of accidents and a death trap on the highway.



He bemoaned the loss of lives on the motorway because of the unused tollbooths on it.



He further stressed the need for the building of streetlights on the motorway to ensure enhanced vision at night to prevent accidents.



