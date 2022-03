Remove unnecessary taxes to reduce higher Fuel prices - Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished)

The National Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has slam the government on the existence of some unnecessary taxes which has contributed to higher fuel prices in the country



In an interview with TV3 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, he said the economic situation of the country should not be matched with too much tax payment especially those which has no relevance to the system anymore.



“Some of the taxes don’t make sense. In this time of economic difficulties we should not be paying 10 pesewas sanitation and pollution levy, what I call Bola tax on every litre of diesel and Petrol. He said



According to him the greater part of the taxes which are been paid in the country are of no benefit including the special petroleum tax which was introduced by former President Mahama.



“Special Petroleum taxes, President Mahama introduced it at the time the international prices were going down and we said we were going to collect it for two years and that when the international market prices go up we will bring it back, at the time the international Market Prices has gone down below 30 dollars and so we were loosing in terms of our oil exports.



He added, “now the prices have gone up to above 120 dollars ballon when this year 2022 we benchmark it as 61 dollars per gallon.



He then said that eliminating these ‘unnecessary’ taxes will help reduce fuel prices in the country.



“If we are to scrub these taxes, I tell you that prices of diesel and petrol will come down by a minimum 1 Ghana cedi,” Said Sammy Gyamfi.