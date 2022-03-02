Remove Prof. Atuguba from office over coup comment – Solomon Owusu to UG Council

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Firebrand politician and member of the Communications Team of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Solomon Owusu has called on the University of Ghana Council to remove Prof. Raymond Atuguba from office as the Dean of the University’s School of Law following his “coup" comment.



The Harvard-trained learned Professor of Law speaking at a forum organized by Solidare Ghana in Accra on Monday, 28th February 2022, made it clear that Ghana’s broke economy may trigger a coup.



“My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup, is based on my friend’s doctoral search called Why some coups succeed and why others failed. The big part of why certain coups succeed is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?"



The law lecturer although indicating he did not want a coup to happen in Ghana, however, we could have one if we don’t act quickly.



“We do not want a coup in this country, yet I fear if we don’t act quickly, we will have one on our hands very soon,” Prof. Atuguba stated.



The academic has been flayed by a large section of the public and his comment is roundly condemned as they believe he should know better.



Commenting on Prof. Atuguba’s statement on “Ghana Kasa” show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Solomon Owusu who condemned Prof. Atuguba’s inciteful comment said the latter by his utterance is unfit to still head the University’s School of Law.



“Is it the case that if a President is abysmally performing the solution is to kick him out of power through a coup? That is not what the constitution has prescribed. Prof. Atuguba is an astute legal practitioner who once served in the high office as Executive Secretary to President John Mahama so he can’t be speaking so loosely.



“I’ll soon petition the University of Ghana Council to take steps to remove Prof. Atuguba from office because he has disgraced the School of Law. Someone who is training students to become lawyers must not be preaching a coup. He’s an experienced lawyer and so must be measured in his public utterances. He is underserving to continue occupying that office.”