Remote jobs that Ghanaians can apply for in the US

Diasporian News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

The negative impact of Coronavirus on many companies around the world is one that many business owners never imagined.



Many companies have shut down in different European countries.

In the United States of America, the story is not different.



Despite the support from the government the impact still hit hard.



One significant change is the nature of business operations.

Many have now turned to "Work from home" or Remote.



This is to help prevent the spread of the virus.



Further, many companies have now extended their warm hands to accept international applicants for various vacant positions in their companies.



This means someone can be living in Ghana or anywhere in Africa and be working with a company based in Europe or America.



Ntiamoah Williams, a Ghanaian journalist based in America, has committed himself to create awareness for some of these work from home jobs to the people in other parts of the world especially Africa.



Click to watch some of the vacancies available to see if you're fit for the job.











