Remembering Rawlings: Where and when Rawlings died

NB: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the passing of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on November 12 2021, we take you down memory lane of some monumental moments of the late Ghanaian leader and some memories shared by persons who knew him.



The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, November 12, 2020, plunged the nation into a state of mourning.



Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.



While the news of his passing was confirmed by highly placed sources, where he died seems to be a matter of contention.



However, GhanaWeb can confirm that the former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically, the Cardiothoracic Unit.



Hordes of people thronged Korle Bu to have first-hand information about his death.



Reports also suggest that there was heavy security presence at the hospital facility when the news of his demise broke.



Rawlings was survived by four children and a wife.



