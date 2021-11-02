Remembering Rawlings: Family, NDC to mark 1st anniversary

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020



•Jerry John Rawling military Junta from 1981 to 1992



• He is the founder of the National Democratic Congress



The family of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, have announced there will be a remembrance service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Adabraa, in Accra on November 12, 2021.



This service is to mark exactly one year since the former president Jerry John Rawlings passed on to eternity.



According to the former aide to the late ex-president, Kwabena Ando Amoawkwa, the service will commence at 9 am with the dress code being white.



In a report by Daily Graphic, the statement from the family said seating would be on a first come first served basis as the “Cathedral would host limited numbers of congregants due to COVID-19 pandemic restriction.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined some activities to mark the day, the report adds.



According to a statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, Mr

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting on October 26, 2021, resolved that the anniversary would be marked at all levels of the party.



"That 12th November 2021 should be observed with various activities, including vigils and mass gatherings, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol to commemorate the events.”



The former president was buried on January 27, 2021, at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp.



