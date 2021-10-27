Remember Anglican Church is pro-LGBTQ+ - Archbishop of Canterbury to Ghanaian faithful

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

• Leader of the global Anglican Church has stressed the Church’s support for same-sex rights



• He wants the faithful in Ghana to abide by these rules



• The local Anglican Chruch has expressed full support for an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament



The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has reminded members of the Ghana Anglican Community that the Church abides by the traditional teachings of marriage but alongside that, it respects same-sex unions.



Welby, who is the global leader of the Anglican faith made his views known in a statement issued on October 26, 2021; when the Parliament of Ghana reconvened to consider a number of bills among which is the bill unofficially tagged, the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



In his statement titled: "Archbishop of Canterbury's statement on Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill," Welby said: "... on numerous occasions the Primates of the Anglican Communion have stated their opposition to the criminalisation of same-sex attracted people: most recently, and unanimously, in the communiqué of the 2016 Primates’ Meeting.



“I remind our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church of Ghana of these commitments."



Adding: “We are a global family of churches, but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”



He said he was gravely concerned about the draft Bill given that it contravened Anglican doctrines specifically the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10 and the Primates' meeting of 2016 which he referred to above.







On October 10, 2021, Bishops of the Anglican Church described homosexuality as unrighteousness in the sight of God and promised to do anything within their powers and mandate to ensure that the anti-LGBTQI+ bill becomes law.



A statement released from the Church leadership in Ghana said: “We, the House of Bishops representing the Anglican Church, Ghana (Internal Province of Ghana) have thrown our weight behind the anti-gay (LGBTQI+) Bill currently before the House of Parliament, Ghana. Our support is borne out of the belief that LGBTQI+ “is unbiblical and ungodly’’.



“We see LGBTQI+ as unrighteousness in the sight of God and therefore will do anything within our powers and mandate to ensure that the bill comes into fruition."



It was earlier this year, (28th February 2021) during the enthronement of His Grace, the Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith as Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and all Angels, Asante Mampong, that President of Ghana, Nana Addo dankwa Akufo-Addo pronounced that it will not be under his leadership that same-sex marriage will be legalized.



