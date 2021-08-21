Remain strong for this too shall come to pass - Imam encourages Mahama

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ananpansah, b. abraham, contributor

The Chief Imam for Laribanga community in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Mumuni Zankawa, has furnished former president John Dramani Mahama with some words of encouragement.



The spiritual leader while offering special prayers to the former president, encouraged him to remain steadfast in the midst of trials in order to emerge victorious.



Alhaji Zankawa likened the current situation of John Mahama to that of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, who in his prophetic life surmounted many trials to achieve the success of building the Islamic kingdom.



The Imam made these remarks when former president John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call to him at his residence during his tour of the Savannah Region as part of his "Nationwide Thank you Tour".



"Prophet Mohammed, when his own people neglected him and he moved from Mecca to Madina, he succeeded and returned to Mecca. Today, the whole World is full of Muslims. So, as the Prophet did, so shall you," he said.



Whilst appealing to the former president to remember his people 'when he returns to power, he noted that the disputed 2020 polls was only preparing him and the NDC for a greater success ahead.



"When they push you aside small,it doesn't mean they push you out of the way. They want you to stand behind or aside and see the straightness of the road and if you go back small,you know I'm supposed to pass here. So the NDC as a party has been shifted a bit but eventually,it will come back," he foretold.



Ex-president, John Dramani Mahama is currently on a nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for the support rendered him and his party in the 2020 December general elections.



At the Savannah Region, he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa 1, interacted with artisans and professionals and had an engagement with the media.