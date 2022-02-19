Remain neutral and fair – Ameyaw-Akumfi challenges NPP Council of Elders published

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi has challenged the Council of Elders of the party to chart the path of neutrality and fairness head of its internal contest.



In an interaction with the Bono East Regional Council of Elders, he noted that they are supposed to serve as advisors to the party and straighten structures when leaders and members veer off their path.



Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi who himself is a member assured his colleague Elders whom he represents on the National Council that, he will help strengthen and resource all Constituency Council of Elders for them to be very effective and active should he be given the nod as National Chairman of the Party.



“The Council of Elders is a very important organ of the NPP. I will ensure that it is strengthened and resourced to function effectively as an advisory body” he promised.



He appealed to the Elders to intervene and resolve issues that will arise during the internal elections and reiterated the need for them to be neutral and fair in the process.



“Issues may arise during the internal contests. I expect you to be neutral and fair in the discharge of your duties to help resolve some of these issues for the growth of our party”, he urged.



Speaking on behalf of the Elders, the Chairman – Alhaji Maazu, said the Council of Elders in the various constituencies have far been neglected for some time now.



According to him, they only exist by name prayed that should Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi be made National Chairman, he should help define their roles and give them teeth to bite so they can step in to help solve disputes within the party as and when the need arises.



The Council of Elders, comprising all Chairmen of Council of Elders in the various constituencies in the region plus three additional co-opted members gave their blessings and pledged their unflinching support to the NPP National Chairman Hopeful ahead of the internal national contest in July 2022.