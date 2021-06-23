Remain committed to implementation of New Land Act – Bawumia to stakeholders

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Stakeholders have been urged to remain committed to the implementation of the New Land Act



•The (Act 1036) 2020 was passed by Parliament and assented by the President into law in December 2020



• The Act seeks to consolidate existing laws on land administration for sustainable management



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has encouraged stakeholders to remain committed to the implementation of the New Land Act.



The new Land (Act 1036) 2020 which was passed by Parliament and assented by the President into law in December last year was to consolidate existing laws on land administration to ensure sustainable management and effective land tenure practices.



Addressing participants at a national symposium on the New Land Act on June 23, Dr Bawumia said government was hinged on leveraging the use of technology to digitise land administration in the country.



He however attributed high interest rates and slow development of the mortgage market in the country as part of the challenges associated to ensuring a swift implementation land administration act.



“To optimize the contribution of land to the socio-economic development, government will through the application of technology as part of the digitization agenda, a liaison unit at the Office of the Vice President has been established to assist the Lands Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to expedite the digitisation process of land acquisition and registry,” the Vice President said.



Dr Bawumia added that the website of the Lands Commission will be updated monthly with regard to land registration to avoid the tendency of lands being sold multiple times to unsuspecting members of the public.












