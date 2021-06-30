Remain calm, we’re probing the shooting incident at Ejura - Police

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting incident at Ejura today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The Police in a statement noted that it will probe what caused the violent clashes between the joint Police and Military personnel and residents in the area.



Two persons were shot dead following a clash between residents of Ejura and the security personnel over the death of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.



Several others also sustained serious injuries in the process.



The statement from the Police said:



“Preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed @ Kaaka at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura today 29th June 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road impeding traffic. The Police moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones. The security officials fired shots to disperse the angry mob who failed to retreat but rather messed up at all corners. The death and injuries were recorded in the process.”



It has also asked the public to provide information that could assist them in their investigation.



The security situation as of 3:30 pm is calm. However, security has been reinforced to ensure total stability. The Regional Command has also taken over the investigation into the murder of Kaaka and appeals to all who have credible information to share with the Command at the Central Police Station, Kumasi or call 0299207770. The strictest confidentially is assured.”



Read the full statement below:







