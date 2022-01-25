Remain calm, investigation underway to arrest murderers – Police to family of shot Bawku officer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has urged the family of the late Constable Regina Angenu of the Paga Police Station in the Upper East Region to remain calm as investigation is underway to get her murderers arrested to face justice.



The Police Officer was shot dead on Sunday, 23 January 2022 at Bawku by some unknown persons.



“We extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and friends and also commiserate with them in this trying time,” a statement issued by the Police on Tuesday, 25 January 2021 said.



Constable Angenu died while off duty.



She was shot by some unknown persons while on her motorbike to the Bawku Barracks.



She was rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital, Bawku where she passed away while receiving treatment.