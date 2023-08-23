Relocate route and destination – Police to minority over planned Bank of Ghana demo

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has asked the Minority in parliament to consider an alternative route for its planned September 5 demonstration against the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies.



The Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson on Monday, August 21 notified the Accra Regional Police Command of the caucus’ intention to organise a demonstration to call for the resignation of Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies.



He noted that the protest will be done in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive Forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians.



The caucus said the action is based on the central bank’s illegal printing of over GH¢80 billion for the Akufo-Addo government as well as recent losses as captured in its 2022 annual report.



Subsequently the police in a press statement dated August 22, 2023, acknowledged receipt of the notice by the minority and invited the caucus to a meeting to discuss security arrangements.



Following the meeting on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, the Accra Police Command said the routes selected by the organisers for the protest has the potential to endanger public order and safety and thus required the organisers to choose a different route.



“Upon receipt of the notice, Police undertook security assessment of the chosen routes and the destination for the picketing.



“Following the security assessment, on 23rd August, 2023, the Command engaged the organisers and assured them that the Police are ready to provide them the needed security to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate.



“However Police drew their attention to the fact that using their selected routes may endanger public order and public safety among others. We therefore, requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destination of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety and running of essential services,” the command said.



The police added that it remains in waiting to hear from the from the organisers on their request.



