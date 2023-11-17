Religious prostitute comment: Are you a proper christian? - Nana Akomea slams Sam George

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has lacerated Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, for describing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as "religious prostitute" over his regular interactions with the Christian community.



Sam George stressed, in an interview on Metro TV, that the Vice President's conduct does not depict the actions of "a proper Muslim”.



“No true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is not a proper Muslim” and for this, he described Dr. Bawumia as “a religious prostitute”.



Reacting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning programme, Nana Akomea found Sam George's comments very "dirty" and undeserving of a Member of Parliament.



He asked who made the MP a judge over any person's religion, hence cautioning him against inciting Muslims against the Vice President.



"You, Sam George, are not a Muslim. You say you are a Christian", he said, asking "are you the one to show who is a true Muslim? Even the Christian you are, I am not sure you are qualified to show who is a proper Christian? Are you, Sam George, a proper Christian?"



Nana Akomea shot back at Sam George saying he is not even qualified to pass judgement on a Christian, "how much more a Muslim where you are not part of the religion?"



"Who is a good Christian and who is not a good Christian?...How can you pass judgement on who is a good Muslim? You are not even a Muslim", he exclaimed.



