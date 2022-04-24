Religious leaders need to be sensitized on abuse - Bomke Victoria Alex Onah

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Sexual/Gender-based violence advocate, Bomke Victoria Alex Onah, has shared her thoughts on how she believes domestic violence can be controlled in societies.



According to her, a lot of women keep mute and deal with abuse in their marriages because they are scared of societal stigmatization.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices Show on eTV Ghana, she said, “If we say God is love or Allah is love, there is no mention of abuse in it. We need to fight abuse and domestic violence”, she said.



He added “We need to sensitize our religious leaders. Organizations and government agencies need to come together to sensitize our religious leaders because a lot of women listen to their pastors. We need to go into the churches for outreaches. We need to speak there”.



Bomke continued, “If we move to the churches or mosques with these advocacies that domestic violence is wrong, or if we could sensitize the religious leaders to stand up to say that even though divorce is a sin, separation is a must if you’re facing domestic violence because you have to save your life first, it will actually help”.



She noted that, late Nigerian singer, Osinachi, would have been alive if a support center had moved to her church and supported woman facing abuse without revealing their identity. “then maybe she would have reached out for help.”