Religious leaders have gone silent as Ghanaians suffer - Clement Apaak

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apaak says clergy are aware of the suffering of Ghanaians



Religious leaders in Ghana are hypocrites – Apaak



Religious leaders criticised Mahama, Apaak



Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak, has bemoaned the silence of religious leaders in the country as Ghanaians go through hardship.



According to Dr. Apaak, the clergy, as leaders of people of faith, are aware of the challenges faced by their members but have failed to put the government on its toes.



“Our clergy are not honest. You represent the people; you ought to call a spade a spade. They are supposed to be our moral compass. They know the hardship that their church members are going through but have chosen to be quiet.

“When religious leaders speak, they are not able to tell the government the truth,” he was quoted by myxyzonline.com



He said, by their silence, the religious leaders are being hypocrites because they had the courage to criticise ex-President John Dramani Mahama when the country was going through some challenges during his term.



Builsa South member of parliament made these comments whilst reacting to the Christian Council of Ghana’s call on the ex-President John Dramani Mahama to help resolve challenges in the country, particularly, the impasse among members of the minority and majority caucuses of parliament on the E-Levy bill.