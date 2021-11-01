Religious bodies, government stakeholders to hold roundtable discussion on Companies act and Charities Bill

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 2021 ERS to discuss religious and national matters



• Focus will be on the Companies Act 2019 and the Charities Bill



• Event to be held at the Accra Ridge Church, on November 11





Kingdom Equip Network (K.E.N.) is collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, the Registrar General’s Department and the Non-Profit Organizations Secretariat (MoGCSP) to hold a roundtable discussion on The Companies Act 2019 and the Charities Bill.



Organized on the theme The Companies Act 2019 and the Charities Bill; Implications for Churches and Religious Organizations,’ the event will be held at the Accra Ridge Church, on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



This event will be the fourth in the Ekklesia Roundtable Series organized annually to bring together stakeholders and experts in specific fields including; the clergy, the academia, media, and the general public, to build consensus on policy initiatives that enhance the governance of Churches and the nation.



Previous editions hosted speakers who led discussions on topical issues. The maiden edition hosted by lawyer Ace Annan Ankomah discussed the theme ‘The Legal Status of the Church in Ghana’.



Later subsequent editions on themes such as ‘Ministerial Accountability in the Church’ and ‘Transitions and Succession in the Ghanaian Church,’ had in attendance high profiled church leaders such as Apostle Prof. K. N. Opoku-Onyinah, Bishop Robert Aboagye-Mensah and Bishop Gordon Kisseih, Bishop Emmanuel L. Nterful, Rev. Dr. Dorothy BEA Akoto, Rev. Dr. Richard C. Whitcomb and, Rev. Wisdom Dafeamekpor.



The 2021 edition of the ERS will feature analytical presentations and discussions of religious and national interest and participation from State Institutions including the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and The Ghana Revenue Authority.



Other participating stakeholders will be leaders and Representatives of key Church Umbrella Groups such as; Christian Council of Ghana, Council for African Instituted Churches (CAIC), Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC), National Catholic Bishops’ Conference, National Charismatic Bishops’ Conference, National Clergy Association of Ghana] and other esteemed churches and para-church institutions.



The 2021 Ekklesia Roundtable Series will see a breakdown of Institutional and Social Protection, New Tax Policies and Waivers for churches under the given theme.