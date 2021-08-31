Religious bodies asked to lead in enforcing Coronavirus safety protocol

Religion of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Director in charge of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has charged religious bodies to play a leading role in the enforcement and education in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.



To this end, he charged the religious bodies in the country to form groups that would lead the education and enforcement of the COVID-19.



Dr. Aboagye said this during a stakeholder’s engagement with religious organizations in Accra Monday, August 30, 2021.



The stakeholder engagement formed part of the GHS’ ‘Peer-To-Peer Enforcement Strategy’ aimed at strengthening the capacity of stakeholders in the various organizations to improve the public’s understanding of risks associated with COVID-19.



Dr. Aboagye said the fight against the disease would be warm when religious organizations which had large following educate their members to observe the COVID-19 protocols.



According to him, it was incumbent on religious leaders to ensure that their members put on face masks before they were allowed to enter their various organizations.



“Religious leaders must impress on their members to wear nose masks even before leaving the house,” he added.



He said the GHS had embarked on the exercise to complement the effort of the government and security agencies to ensure that, the leadership of the various groups, such as transport unions, media, traders, traditional and religious leaders educate their members on the strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocol.



Dr. Aboagye assured that the GHS would continue to educate the public and engage stakeholders to ensure that there were zero cases of the virus in the country.



The Deputy Director in charge of Health Promotion Division at the GHS, Mrs. Bridget Anim, in a presentation said research conducted by the GHS revealed that the practice of handwashing among the citizens had gone down.



“There is low adherence of face masks and social distances contributing to the surge in new COVID-19 cases,” she added.



A representative from the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Laterbiokorshie District, Stephen Coffie, said the exercise would help sensitize religious institutions about the COVID-19 protocol.



He pledged that religious bodies would constantly educate their members to ensure there was zero cases in the country.