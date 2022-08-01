Religion shouldn’t be a force for division – Dr. Bawumia urges

Religion of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged various religious groups not to see their faith as a force for division but rather as unity for a common purpose.



He observed that, whether Christian or Muslim, they all come from the same descendants, emphasising the need for all faithful to use religion in fostering the required development.



Speaking at the launch of the 175th-anniversary celebrations of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, the Vice President described the Church as a formidable force for development.



“The church has been a reliable, trusted, and formidable agent of the transformation, civilisation, and progress of society. The gains we have made as a nation pre and post-independence in moral, spiritual, and socio-economic development could not have been entirely possible without the keen involvement of the church.



"As children of the only and one true God, whether Christian or Muslim, we all believe in the God of Isaac, Jacob, and Abraham. We must see religion as a force for unity and not a force for division. This is a charge we must keep as children of God.



"May the 175th-anniversary celebrations strengthen your faith in the Lord and reposition you as a great contributor to the moral, spiritual and socio-economic wellbeing of Ghanaians and humanity in general,” he urged.